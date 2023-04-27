Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Decreases By 61.6%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 2.6 %

About Wilhelmina International

NASDAQ:WHLM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

