Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Declines By 36.0%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WISA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00.

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.