Siacoin (SC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.40 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Siacoin has a market cap of $209.23 million and $7.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,000.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00305152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00540446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00067498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00405353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,892,682,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

