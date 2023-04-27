Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05. Silgan also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE SLGN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 318,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

