Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $5.58 on Thursday, reaching $136.34. 528,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,213. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,161,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 91,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

