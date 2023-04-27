Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.19. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 110,370 shares changing hands.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

