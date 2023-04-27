Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Down 7%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) shares fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 41,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 14,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds interest in various projects: Pulacayo and Triunfo. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

