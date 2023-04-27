Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840,096 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 3.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $452,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.86. 148,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,731. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

