Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Raised by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $26,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.86. 148,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,731. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

