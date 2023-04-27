Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,591 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,418,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 111,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

