Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,920,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,809. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $827.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,235,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

