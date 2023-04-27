Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 67.51%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

