Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.4 %

SIRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,745,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,595,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

