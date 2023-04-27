Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.
Sirius XM Stock Up 1.4 %
SIRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,745,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,595,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85.
Institutional Trading of Sirius XM
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
