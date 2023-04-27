Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.08.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,762.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 in the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

