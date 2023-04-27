SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.19.

SLG opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

