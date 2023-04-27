Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Sleep Number Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of SNBR traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 1,072,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,265. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Sleep Number

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sleep Number by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Sleep Number by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

