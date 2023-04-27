Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $27.00. Sleep Number shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 155,775 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

Sleep Number Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $535.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

