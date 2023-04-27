Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Up 2.6%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.18. 294,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 421,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $561.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.