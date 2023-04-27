Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Down 94.3% in April

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the March 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart for Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Smart for Life Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMFL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 79,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,692. Smart for Life has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.