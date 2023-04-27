Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,494 shares of company stock worth $17,928,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Trading Up 1.4 %

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

NYSE SNA traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $257.64. 118,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,078. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.