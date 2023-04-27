SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.50 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 751,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,575. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SolarWinds by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

