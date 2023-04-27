Sotherly Hotels Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:SOHON)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
SOHON stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
