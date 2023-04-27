South Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 14.3 %

META stock traded up $29.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.34. 40,590,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,828,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $620.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.20.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

