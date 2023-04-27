South Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

BX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,027. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 443.91%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.