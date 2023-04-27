South Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

