South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 6,537 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,617 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 3.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 1,405,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $72.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.22) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

