South Street Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 188,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 413,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,140. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

