Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.82

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.82 and traded as low as $18.05. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

(Get Rating)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.