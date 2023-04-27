Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.82

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.82 and traded as low as $18.05. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 15.94%.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Increases Dividend
About Southern Michigan Bancorp
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.