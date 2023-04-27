Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. Southern also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SO traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

