Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Update

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SSBK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $196 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

