SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $332.95 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.