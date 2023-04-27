SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Bridgeworth LLC’s Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $77,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,458,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 144,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 548,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

