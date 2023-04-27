SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 984,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after buying an additional 557,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 149,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,751. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

