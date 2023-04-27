SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 70,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,460,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SDY opened at $122.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.