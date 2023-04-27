SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.03. 89,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 85,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

