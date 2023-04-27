SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.5-527.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.53. 54,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,537.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,076. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

