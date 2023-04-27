SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.455-5.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.08-1.14 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 1,781,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

