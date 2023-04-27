Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.24

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.24 and traded as high as $60.04. Stantec shares last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 33,389 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Stantec by 134.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Stantec by 12.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

