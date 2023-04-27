Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 419,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,905. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $550,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

