Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tremor International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

TRMR stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $386.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

