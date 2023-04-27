Stifel Nicolaus Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $142.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EOG. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $115.66 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

Get Rating

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

