Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Target Price to C$2.70

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.47 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

