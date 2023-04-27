STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $46.28

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.28, but opened at $42.71. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 3,415,806 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

