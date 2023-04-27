Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,931 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,736% compared to the average daily volume of 650 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $180.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Articles

