StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.50 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

