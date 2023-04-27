StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.50 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
