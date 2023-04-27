StockNews.com Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Hold

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. 268,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,084 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.