StockNews.com Lowers Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NOAH opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 34.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

