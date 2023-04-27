StockNews.com Lowers Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Noah Price Performance
Shares of NOAH opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
