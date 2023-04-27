Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.51 and last traded at $87.51. Approximately 22,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 114,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

