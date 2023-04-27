Streamr (DATA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $27.48 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

