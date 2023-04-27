Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.65

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.
About Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
